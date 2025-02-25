Facts

18:15 25.02.2025

Zelenskyy discusses use of frozen Russian assets with newly appointed Belgian PM


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, during which he congratulated him on his recent appointment.

“We also discussed the use of frozen Russian assets and coordinated our further contacts,” Zelenskyy said on X Tuesday.

The President stressed the importance of the steadfastness of Belgian support and thanked for the willingness to continue its assistance.

“The global situation requires coordinated actions and a swift response. We deeply appreciate that Belgium shares Ukraine’s position: it’s essential to ensure a unified European response to the challenges posed by Russia,” Zelenskyy noted.

Tags: #zelenskyy #bart_de_weve

