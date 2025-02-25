Facts

11:20 25.02.2025

Macron: Peace in Ukraine cannot be ceasefire without security guarantees

Macron: Peace in Ukraine cannot be ceasefire without security guarantees

Peace in Ukraine cannot be a ceasefire without security guarantees, and this peace must ensure the conditions of Ukrainian sovereignty, French President Emmanuel Macron.

"We want peace. This peace must not mean a surrender of Ukraine. It must not mean a ceasefire without guarantees. This peace must allow for Ukrainian sovereignty and allow Ukraine to negotiate with other stakeholders regarding the issues that affects it rather. And this is a peace in which we must commit to maintaining long-term security and stability for Ukraine and the entire region," he said at a press conference with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

According to Macron, for Europeans this is an existential issue, and they have discussed it at length with President Trump.

