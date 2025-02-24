Zelenskyy says of ‘good’ talk with Trump at G7 meeting: We need not to lose unity between Europe and US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with US President Donald Trump at a G7 meeting on Monday and expressed hope for continued US support for Ukraine.

"As for Donald Trump ... We have just had a conversation. It was a very good conversation within the framework of the G7 meeting led by Canada. Thank you for organizing this meeting, all the leaders were present. We very much hope that the United States will continue to support us like other partners. Of course, we need not to lose this unity between Europe and the United States," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with other leaders in Kyiv on Monday.