Zelenskyy urges Trump to meet as soon as possible to determine guarantees of peace and security in Ukraine

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on U.S. President Donald Trump to meet in the near future to agree on guarantees of peace and security for Ukraine.

"We need to meet as soon as possible to define the terms of guarantees of peace and security," Zelenskyy said, speaking at the G7 summit on Monday, which Trump attended.

According to him, "our teams are already working productively with the United States on an economic agreement that we hope to sign in Washington."

"For our people, for life in general, it is so important that American support, American aid remains. And indeed, I believe that we can be just as effective in providing real guarantees of peace. But for this, at a minimum, we need everyone who has suffered from this war - all of Europe, America and, of course, Ukraine. Putin is the weakest when we are united and strong. This is what the negotiating table should look like, and I hope that we will reach it as soon as possible - not because of mistakes, but because of good will," Zelenskyy said.