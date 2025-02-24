Facts

Ukraine ready to exchange all for all POWs with Russia – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is ready to exchange all for all prisoners of war (POWs) with the Russian Federation, and Russia must release Ukrainians who have been in captivity not only since 2022, but also since 2014, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"And we need a situation in which they talk about the end of the war. And now such a step could be the release of thousands of prisoners, namely thousands of people who are being held in Russia. And some of them have not only been in captivity since 2022, but much earlier, since 2014. Russia must release Ukrainians. Ukraine is ready to exchange all prisoners for all, and this is a fair option," Zelenskyy said during the opening of the plenary session Support Ukraine.

