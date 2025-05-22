Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:23 22.05.2025

Yermak: First step after talks with Russia should be POW exchange in 1,000-for-1,000 format

1 min read
Yermak: First step after talks with Russia should be POW exchange in 1,000-for-1,000 format

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak coordinated positions on negotiations on achieving peace with diplomatic representatives of the leaders of the Northern European and Baltic states, the press service of the head of state reported.

Yermak noted that the first step after negotiations with the Russian side should be the implementation of the agreement on the exchange of prisoners of war (POWs) in the 1,000-for-1,000 format. The second is determining the venue for the next meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation.

The head of the President’s Office informed about the negotiations in Istanbul, the meetings of the President of Ukraine in Italy and the Vatican, as well as the conversation of Volodymyr Zelenskyy with US President Donald Trump and leaders of European countries.

During the conversation, attention was also paid to further sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation for its protracted war.

Tags: #pows #1000_на_1000

