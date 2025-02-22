Zelenskyy after conversation with Schoof: The Netherlands shares Ukraine's position – nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had a fruitful conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof about a just end to the war and strengthening European unity.

"The Netherlands shares our position – nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, nothing about Europe without Europe. We are united and understand the need to strengthen our military might as a security guarantee for Ukraine and all of Europe," Zelenskyy wrote on the social media X on Saturday after the dialogue.

He expressed gratefulness to the Netherlands for all the assistance provided and its readiness to continue and expand its support.

"This is important for the stability of Europe. This year, we expect further deliveries of F-16s – Ukraine's skies must be protected and secure," Zelenskyy added.