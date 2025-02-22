USA to submit alternative UN resolution on ending Russia-Ukraine war on Mon – Rubio

The United States will introduce an alternative draft resolution on ending the war in Ukraine for consideration at the United Nations on Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced.

"The U.S. President is committed to ending the Russia-Ukraine war. On Monday, three years since the Russia-Ukraine war, the U.S. will propose to the United Nations a landmark resolution the entire UN membership should support in order to chart a path to peace," Rubio wrote on social media platform X.

The U.S. State Department earlier stated that Washington had "proposed a simple, historic resolution in the United Nations that we urge all member states to support in order to chart a path to peace." According to Reuters, the resolution "implores a swift end to the conflict and further urges a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia."

Russia has proposed an amendment, seen by Reuters, to that line so it reads "implores a swift end to the conflict, including by addressing its root causes, and further urges a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia."

Moscow has described the U.S. draft resolution as "a positive step" and stated that if its proposed amendment is approved by the General Assembly, Russia would vote in favor of the U.S. resolution.