Trump believes Zelenskyy's presence at negotiations with Russia is 'not important'

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he does not think that Volodymyr Zelenskyy needs to be present at the talks with Russia. Trump said this in an interview with Fox News Radio.

According to Trump, Zelenskyy's presence at the talks between Russia and the United States "was not a priority" because the Ukrainian leader allegedly "did not do a good job at the negotiations."

"I don't think it's very important for him to be at the meetings... It was not a priority because he has done such a bad job at the talks so far. First of all, there should not have been a war, and if there was, it should have been resolved and settled immediately. It could have been done," he said.

Trump also once again stated that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could have been prevented.

"You know, whenever I say, oh, it's not Russia's fault, I always get slammed by fake news. But I'm telling you, Biden said the wrong thing. Zelenskyy said the wrong thing. They were attacked by somebody that much bigger and much stronger, which is a bad thing to do, and you shouldn't do that. But Russia could have done it. But Russia could have done it. But Russia could have done it. Dead people shouldn't be dead, and all these cities shouldn't be demolished right now," he said.

He said he holds Russia responsible for the invasion.

"Russia attacked. But there was no reason for them to attack... This war should never happened," Trump said.