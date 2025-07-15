Epicenter, Itera announce launch of Blaho for Communities digital platform

Epicenter, together with the Norwegian IT company Itera, plan to develop and launch the Blaho for Communities digital platform.

The Epicenter press service told Interfax-Ukraine that a corresponding memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed within the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome.

The Blaho for Communities platform is designed to support the reconstruction of small towns and rural areas affected by the war. Blaho will provide a digital mechanism for transparent, targeted and accountable support for Ukrainian communities by international donors. The launch of the platform is scheduled for October 2025, and it will allow donors to directly finance verified projects.

"We are convinced that the effective recovery of Ukraine begins with simple, understandable solutions that can be quickly implemented on the ground. The Blaho platform is our contribution to a modern community support system that provides transparency, speed and real results. It was created to unite people, resources and ideas for the recovery of the country," emphasized Iryna Shynkarenko, Deputy Head of Epicenter K LLC for Advertising, Marketing, Public Relations and Media.

The memorandum demonstrates the joint commitment of Epicenter and Itera to the creation of the Blaho platform, its further development, promotion among international partners and ensuring its sustainability in the long term. It is noted that the Blaho for Communities partnership combines Ukrainian experience in delivering humanitarian aid with Norwegian expertise in creating digital infrastructure.

The full functionality of the platform will be presented during the official launch in the autumn of 2025.

"For Itera, participation in the creation of the Blaho platform is not just a technological project, but an opportunity to make a real contribution to the recovery of Ukraine. We believe that digital solutions can change the lives of communities, especially in difficult times. Our team has extensive experience in developing transparent, scalable platforms, we are proud to be part of this initiative," said Oleksandra Starykova, Product Manager of the Blaho for Communities (Itera) project.

The Epicenter Group of Companies is an omnichannel ecosystem uniting the Epicenter and Nova Linia retail chains, the Epicenterk.ua online store, the Epicenter-Agro agricultural holding, the Epicenter Ceramic Corporation ceramic tile factories, the Osmoloda woodworking enterprise, and logistics facilities.