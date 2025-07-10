Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
13:37 10.07.2025

About 200 deals worth EUR 10 bln prepared for URC2025 – Zelenskyy

About 200 deals worth EUR 10 bln prepared for URC2025 – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the preparation of about 200 agreements for the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which is taking place in Rome on July 10-11 (URC2025) for a total amount of EUR 10 billion.

"Here, at the conference, more than 500 companies are represented. About 200 agreements are ready for signing with a total value of more than EUR 10 billion. All this must be fully implemented. And, please, let's also focus on energy," Zelenskyy said at the plenary session of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome (URC2025) on Thursday.

He noted that Ukraine has already survived three winters of full-scale war and is preparing for a fourth. "This [surviving the winter] can only be done through joint efforts, and let's use this conference to move forward in this direction. I thank… for the EU's continued support in helping Ukraine overcome its energy problems. We must continue to ensure the protection of our people," the Ukrainian president said. Zelenskyy added that Putin "has only two real allies – terror and winter, and we must respond to both."

