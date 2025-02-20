Zelenskyy discusses with Danish PM expansion of defense production, talks with other leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, where the parties discussed issues of arms supplies, achieving peace, and negotiations with other leaders.

“I had a good conversation with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. As always, we discuss European affairs together, with all partners, through respectful dialogue and full mutual understanding. I thanked Denmark for supplying weapons and for our expanding joint defense production. Mette also shared details from her recent talks with other leaders,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

He noted Denmark's clear position on peace "we all strive for, the peace we work for and the peace that must be reliably guaranteed" and thanked for their support.