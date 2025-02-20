Interfax-Ukraine
09:29 20.02.2025

Macron informs Zelenskyy about new agreements with partners

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, who informed him about new agreements with partners.

"Today I spoke with President Macron - Emmanuel informed me about his new contacts and new agreements with partners. It is very important to prepare reliable security guarantees," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Wednesday.

"This is a joint effort of partners, and we greatly appreciate the activity of each leader," the president noted.

Tags: #agreements #zelenskyy #macron

