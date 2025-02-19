Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:45 19.02.2025

Trump: Zelenskyy talks USA to go into war that couldn't be won

2 min read
Trump: Zelenskyy talks USA to go into war that couldn't be won

U.S. President Donald Trump said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly convinced the United States to spend $350 billion to enter a war that "couldn't be won" and called the Ukrainian leader "a Dictator without Elections."

"Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 billion to go into a war that couldn't be won, that never had to start," Trump said on the TruthSocial social network.

He again attacked Zelenskyy with accusations of embezzling the U.S. aid money.

"The United States has spent $200 billion more than Europe, and Europe's money is guaranteed, while the United States will get nothing back... On top of this, Zelenskyy admits that half of the money we sent him is "missing," Trump said.

He once again said Zelenskyy is abandoning the election and called the Ukrainian president a "dictator."

"He refuses to have election, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden... A Dictator with Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left," the U.S. president said.

Trump also said his administration is "successfully" negotiating with the Russian Federation to "end the war."

"We are successfully negotiating to end the war with Russia, which everyone recognizes is only "TRUMP" and the Trump administration can do. Biden never tried, Europe has failed to bring peace, and Zelenskyy probably wants to "keep the gravy train," Trump said.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin made a number of statements for Russian media today, in which he noted that he has a desire to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, but this meeting requires time to prepare.

At the same time, he said that "settling" the war in Ukraine will take time, perhaps "six months", but did not specify the time frame. Putin reported that U.S. President Donald Trump told him during a telephone conversation that the negotiation process will take place with the participation of both Russia and Ukraine, and he agreed that Ukraine will not be excluded from this process.

Tags: #zelenskyy #trump

