US minerals deal was clear only about us providing them with 50% of what they listed

The U.S. deal on rare earth minerals did not contain anything about security guarantees, but the document was only clear about Ukraine having to give up 50% of what was listed in it, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The document was very clear. It was clear only about one thing: we have to give up 50% of what is listed in the document. By the way, we are not afraid of this, and I am ready for the publicity of this document," he said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

According to the head of state, he suggested that the United States write security guarantees, and Ukraine will write the percentage of fossils it can provide.

"You will write some guarantees, and we will write some percentages in the memorandum. I was told only 50. I said ok, no. And let the lawyers work. So, there is something they have not finalized, I am not working on the details of this document," he said.