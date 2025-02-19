Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:33 19.02.2025

Ukraine receives $67 bln in military aid, $31.5 bln in budgetary support from USA – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine receives $67 bln in military aid, $31.5 bln in budgetary support from USA – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has spent $320 billion on its war efforts against Russia, with $200 billion coming from international military assistance, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated. The United States alone has provided $67 billion in military aid since the start of the full-scale invasion.

"The war has cost us $320 billion. Of that, $120 billion has been covered by us, the people of Ukraine, through taxpayer money. The remaining $200 billion has come from the United States and the European Union. This $320 billion package refers specifically to military aid. The United States has contributed approximately $60 billion so far, with an additional $31.5 billion in financial assistance. That's $67 billion in weaponry and $31.5 billion in direct budgetary support," Zelenskyy told journalists at a press briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Tags: #military_aid #united_states

MORE ABOUT

19:44 27.05.2025
Akhmetov's Steel Front hands over UAH 74m worth of vehicles, drones and equipment to defenders of Pokrovsk

Akhmetov's Steel Front hands over UAH 74m worth of vehicles, drones and equipment to defenders of Pokrovsk

15:49 17.05.2025
The Netherlands increases volume of military aid to Ukraine almost threefold in 2025 – Zelenskyy

The Netherlands increases volume of military aid to Ukraine almost threefold in 2025 – Zelenskyy

14:19 17.05.2025
Denmark preparing 26th package of military aid to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Denmark preparing 26th package of military aid to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

18:04 02.05.2025
Shmyhal: Necessary to sign technical agreements providing specific tools for partnership with USA

Shmyhal: Necessary to sign technical agreements providing specific tools for partnership with USA

14:21 02.05.2025
European Commission welcomes Ukraine-US fossil fuel deal that doesn’t hinder EU accession

European Commission welcomes Ukraine-US fossil fuel deal that doesn’t hinder EU accession

16:37 30.04.2025
Minerals deal with USA may be signed within next 24 hours – Shmyhal

Minerals deal with USA may be signed within next 24 hours – Shmyhal

15:52 25.04.2025
Umerov thanks Denmark for funding batch of artillery ammunition for Ukraine

Umerov thanks Denmark for funding batch of artillery ammunition for Ukraine

19:17 24.04.2025
USA to demand Putin recognizes Ukraine's right to military force – media

USA to demand Putin recognizes Ukraine's right to military force – media

20:27 22.04.2025
Ukraine not against partnership with USA in any direction of restoring enterprises – Zelenskyy

Ukraine not against partnership with USA in any direction of restoring enterprises – Zelenskyy

15:43 22.04.2025
Klympush-Tsintsadze on conditions for ceasefire: if true, then USA not set on achieving lasting peace

Klympush-Tsintsadze on conditions for ceasefire: if true, then USA not set on achieving lasting peace

HOT NEWS

Ukraine preparing new agreements with European partners for investments in Ukrainian weapons production

Trump says Putin is 'playing with fire'

CDTO Campus national educational project considering possibility of entering intl level

CDTO Campus educational project receives over 5,500 applications per year — CDTO Campus CEO

Ukraine building network of 200 underground schools

LATEST

Poroshenko hands over drones and defense equipment to Ukrainian military in Sumy region

Zelenskyy: We working to ensure possibility of profitable work with partners for investments in Ukraine

Govt increases lower limit of tariff categories for heads of kindergartens, out-of-school education from 2026

Ukraine preparing new agreements with European partners for investments in Ukrainian weapons production

Occupiers unable to penetrate deep into Sumy, Kharkiv regions, but conducting propaganda about situation in border area

Minerals deal with US opens up new prospects for Ukrainian companies, but possible risks must also be assessed – Zakhidnadraservice founder

Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region about 30 times, two women injured – regional administration

Sybiha welcomes NATO PA's approval of declaration 'Peace Through Strength in Ukraine'

Trump says Putin is 'playing with fire'

Specialties related to drones may be included in Contract 18–24 project – Palisa

AD
AD