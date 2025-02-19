Ukraine receives $67 bln in military aid, $31.5 bln in budgetary support from USA – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has spent $320 billion on its war efforts against Russia, with $200 billion coming from international military assistance, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated. The United States alone has provided $67 billion in military aid since the start of the full-scale invasion.

"The war has cost us $320 billion. Of that, $120 billion has been covered by us, the people of Ukraine, through taxpayer money. The remaining $200 billion has come from the United States and the European Union. This $320 billion package refers specifically to military aid. The United States has contributed approximately $60 billion so far, with an additional $31.5 billion in financial assistance. That's $67 billion in weaponry and $31.5 billion in direct budgetary support," Zelenskyy told journalists at a press briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.