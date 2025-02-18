Zelenskyy reschedules visit to Saudi Arabia for March 10 amid US-Russia talks

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has canceled his previously announced official visit to Riyadh due to the situation with the U.S.-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia on February 18, and rescheduled the trip for March 10.

"There can be no decision on ending the war in Ukraine without Ukraine. We were not invited to this meeting, to the Russia-U.S. meeting in Saudi Arabia. It was a surprise for many of us, just as it was for many others. We learned this information from the media. I don't care who is staying in Riyadh and who is leaving, but it matters to me what partners might think. I don't want any coincidences and that is the reason why I am not going to Saudi Arabia," he said at a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy also said the Ukrainian side has contacted its partners in Saudi Arabia.

"We have agreed that I will make an official visit on March 10," he said.

Zelenskyy added that that Ukrainian side is awaiting the U.S. delegation in Kyiv.