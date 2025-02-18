Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:48 18.02.2025

USA and Russia agree on four principles following talks in Riyadh – Rubio

2 min read
The United States and Russia agreed on four principles following talks that lasted more than four hours in Saudi Arabia, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday, CNN has reported.

The senior official listed them.

“To reestablish the functionality of our respective missions in Washington and Moscow. For us to be able to continue to move down this road, we need to have diplomatic facilities that are operating and functioning normally,” he stated.

“We’re going to appoint a high-level team from our end to help negotiate and work through the end of the conflict in Ukraine in a way that’s enduring and acceptable to all the parties engaged,” Rubio noted.

“To begin to discuss and think about and examine both the geopolitical and economic cooperation that could result from an end to the conflict in Ukraine,” the Secretary of State added.

“The five of us that were here today… are going to remain engaged in this process to make sure that it’s moving along in a productive way,” the head of the U.S. Department of State summed up.

The five people Rubio referred to were himself, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, as well as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.

“President Trump wants to stop the killing; the United States wants peace and is using its strength in the world to bring countries together. President Trump is the only leader in the world who can get Ukraine and Russia to agree to that,” Rubio added.

The State Secretary also stated that “one phone call followed by one meeting is not sufficient to establish enduring peace. We must take action, and today we took an important step forward.”

Rubio expressed gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for hosting under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

As reported, the first round of talks between U.S. and Russian officials took place in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) on Tuesday, which lasted more than four hours.

As previously reported by the media, the main topic of the negotiations should have been the end of the Russian war in Ukraine.

Tags: #rubio #usa

