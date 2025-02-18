Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:21 18.02.2025

Zelenskyy about Russia-USA talks: I won't accept Russia's ultimatums


Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Russia and the United States are holding talks about Ukraine without Ukraine's participation in Saudi Arabia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said, emphasizing that the Ukrainian state will never accept Russia's ultimatums.

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, when Ukraine began receiving varying levels of military aid from different countries, Russia demanded a reduction in the number of Ukrainian troops, recognition of occupied Ukrainian territories as part of Russia, and the appointment of a pro-Russian government in Ukraine "as part of Putin's vertical of power," he said.

"I have a feeling that negotiations are taking place now with the same mood now – this time between representatives of Russia and the United States. About Ukraine, again about Ukraine and without Ukraine. I wonder why they believe Ukraine would accept all these ultimatums now if we refused them at the most difficult moment," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with the Ukrainian community in Ankara.

He added that there were "no agreements with the Russians during the occupation of Kyiv region, no agreements during the meeting in Belarus, and no agreements during the meetings in Turkey."

"As President of Ukraine, I have never given any guarantees to anyone or confirmed anything. Moreover, I have never intended to accept Russia's ultimatums. And I am not going to," Zelenskyy said.

