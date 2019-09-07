Released Ukrainians arrive in Kyiv

The Ukrainian aircraft with the Ukrainian citizens, who were handed over by Russia as part of the prisoner swap, has landed in Kyiv.

The Antonov An-148 aircraft en route from Moscow has touched down in Boryspil Airport, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

The relatives of the Ukrainian citizens welcomed the landing plane with applause.

Almost at the same time, the aircraft of the Rossiya Special Flight Detachment with the Russians handed over by Ukraine on board landed in Moscow's Vnukovo Airport.