Zelensky: Putin and me fulfill promised at first stage

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that agreements with [Russian President] Vladimir Putin at the first stage of terminating the war in Donbas had been fulfilled.

"I believe that the first stage has been completed. I must confirm that I, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin have done everything that promised, without changing our agreements along the way," Zelensky said at the runway at Boryspil airport after meeting the liberated Ukrainians, speaking about the result of his telephone conversation with the Russian president on August 7.

"It seems to me that we all took the first step, everything else depends on him ... I'm sure we know what to do next ... Next, we will be moving towards the return of all our prisoners and continue the troop withdrawal within the Minsk process in two stages: Zolote, Petrovske first, and then withdrawal throughout the entire territory and already a full ceasefire and an end to the war," Zelensky emphasized.