Facts

14:36 07.09.2019

Zelensky: Putin and me fulfill promised at first stage

1 min read
Zelensky: Putin and me fulfill promised at first stage

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that agreements with [Russian President] Vladimir Putin at the first stage of terminating the war in Donbas had been fulfilled.

"I believe that the first stage has been completed. I must confirm that I, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin have done everything that promised, without changing our agreements along the way," Zelensky said at the runway at Boryspil airport after meeting the liberated Ukrainians, speaking about the result of his telephone conversation with the Russian president on August 7.

"It seems to me that we all took the first step, everything else depends on him ... I'm sure we know what to do next ... Next, we will be moving towards the return of all our prisoners and continue the troop withdrawal within the Minsk process in two stages: Zolote, Petrovske first, and then withdrawal throughout the entire territory and already a full ceasefire and an end to the war," Zelensky emphasized.

Tags: #zelensky #swap #ukraine #putin #russia #captive
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:20 07.09.2019
Trump congratulates Russia and Ukraine on exchange of prisoners, calls it 'perhaps first giant step to peace'

Trump congratulates Russia and Ukraine on exchange of prisoners, calls it 'perhaps first giant step to peace'

16:34 07.09.2019
Volker hopes current exchange of prisoners will become impetus for full implementation of Minsk accords

Volker hopes current exchange of prisoners will become impetus for full implementation of Minsk accords

15:46 07.09.2019
G7 ambassadors welcome release of Ukrainians

G7 ambassadors welcome release of Ukrainians

15:15 07.09.2019
Tsemakh was questioned before being sent to Russia – Zelensky

Tsemakh was questioned before being sent to Russia – Zelensky

14:41 07.09.2019
Peskov: Swap between Russia, Ukraine takes place, Vyshinsky, in particular, returns

Peskov: Swap between Russia, Ukraine takes place, Vyshinsky, in particular, returns

13:50 07.09.2019
Swap between Russia, Ukraine held in 35-for-35 format – Moskalkova

Swap between Russia, Ukraine held in 35-for-35 format – Moskalkova

13:36 07.09.2019
Released Ukrainians arrive in Kyiv

Released Ukrainians arrive in Kyiv

13:27 07.09.2019
Transfer of Ukrainian sailors means Russia fulfills part of maritime tribunal decision

Transfer of Ukrainian sailors means Russia fulfills part of maritime tribunal decision

13:09 07.09.2019
Zelensky arrives at Boryspil airport

Zelensky arrives at Boryspil airport

12:57 07.09.2019
Investigators release Ukrainian sailors under guarantee of Ombudsperson Denisova

Investigators release Ukrainian sailors under guarantee of Ombudsperson Denisova

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Trump congratulates Russia and Ukraine on exchange of prisoners, calls it 'perhaps first giant step to peace'

Volker hopes current exchange of prisoners will become impetus for full implementation of Minsk accords

Tsemakh was questioned before being sent to Russia – Zelensky

Swap between Russia, Ukraine held in 35-for-35 format – Moskalkova

Released Ukrainians arrive in Kyiv

LATEST

U.S. calls on Russia to release the rest of Ukrainians held in prison

Tymoshenko: release of Ukrainians is best news of year

Plane that may be carrying Russians to be swapped takes off from Boryspil airport

Sentsov among 35 Ukrainians returning to Kyiv

Detainee swap between Russia, Ukraine to be held in 35-for-35 format

All sailors detained in Kerch Strait, including SBU officers, to be handed over to Ukraine

Appeals court leaves Hrymchak in detention

Ukroboronrom conducting internal investigation in situation with change of Ukrspecexport's charter

Kasko appointed first deputy prosecutor general – PGO's press service

Ukraine at TCG raises issue of return of Russian side to JCCC due to increase in shelling attacks in Donbas – Olifer

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD