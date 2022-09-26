Facts

11:37 26.09.2022

Some 2,500 Ukrainians still in captivity, incl. many women

1 min read
Some 2,500 Ukrainians still in captivity, incl. many women

Several thousand Ukrainians are still being held captive by Russian occupiers, including civilians, Deputy Prime Minister for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk said.

"We are talking about 2,500 prisoners. People remain in captivity, and worst of all, civilians remain there. For several exchanges in a row, civilians have not been released. It is necessary to ask questions point-blank and demand to release civilians. Civilians should be returned, not exchanged. And there are a lot of women among them," Vereschuk said in an interview with BBC Ukraine published on Sunday.

She stressed that a lot of women remain among the prisoners, they are being tortured. "If we consider that 131 women came out of Azovstal, then imagine how many women are in captivity. Only a few were returned. Women need to be rescued, they behave terribly with them. They mock, they beat our women, they torture our women. The world should not silently watch and observe when our women are killed in prison," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

According to Vereschuk, thanks to the Polish Klymentiy Sheptytsky, all Ukrainian women released from captivity will receive UAH 80,000.

Tags: #captive

MORE ABOUT

10:07 01.04.2022
Russian invaders leave Chornobyl NPP with captive National Guard members

Russian invaders leave Chornobyl NPP with captive National Guard members

16:34 07.09.2019
Volker hopes current exchange of prisoners will become impetus for full implementation of Minsk accords

Volker hopes current exchange of prisoners will become impetus for full implementation of Minsk accords

14:41 07.09.2019
Peskov: Swap between Russia, Ukraine takes place, Vyshinsky, in particular, returns

Peskov: Swap between Russia, Ukraine takes place, Vyshinsky, in particular, returns

14:36 07.09.2019
Zelensky: Putin and me fulfill promised at first stage

Zelensky: Putin and me fulfill promised at first stage

13:36 07.09.2019
Released Ukrainians arrive in Kyiv

Released Ukrainians arrive in Kyiv

13:27 07.09.2019
Transfer of Ukrainian sailors means Russia fulfills part of maritime tribunal decision

Transfer of Ukrainian sailors means Russia fulfills part of maritime tribunal decision

13:09 07.09.2019
Zelensky arrives at Boryspil airport

Zelensky arrives at Boryspil airport

12:27 07.09.2019
Plane that may be carrying Russians to be swapped takes off from Boryspil airport

Plane that may be carrying Russians to be swapped takes off from Boryspil airport

12:18 07.09.2019
Sentsov among 35 Ukrainians returning to Kyiv

Sentsov among 35 Ukrainians returning to Kyiv

11:25 07.09.2019
Detainee swap between Russia, Ukraine to be held in 35-for-35 format

Detainee swap between Russia, Ukraine to be held in 35-for-35 format

AD

HOT NEWS

Blinken: We told Russians to stop talking about nuclear weapons

Zelensky: Ukraine's tasks cannot change – we’re fighting for life and freedom for all Ukrainians

Zelensky on Putin's threats to use nuclear weapons: I don't think he's bluffing

Ukrainian defenders hit pontoon bridge, concentrations of Russian military equipment – Pivden command

Occupiers drop containers with poisonous substance on AFU positions – Pivden command

LATEST

Adviser to US President on mobilization in Russia: We continue to see our obligation being providing Ukraine all that it needs to be able to effectively defend itself

Blinken: We told Russians to stop talking about nuclear weapons

Russian occupiers fire at Mykolaiv in the morning, hit industrial zone – mayor

Zelensky: Ukraine's tasks cannot change – we’re fighting for life and freedom for all Ukrainians

Zelensky on Putin's threats to use nuclear weapons: I don't think he's bluffing

About 1.5 mln Ukrainians deported to Russia cannot return to Ukraine – Stefanishyna

Some 90% of summons to Russian army in Crimea sent to Crimean Tatars – CrimeaSOS

First lady visits Ukrainian Museum in New York, attends stamp cancellation ceremony to mark 300th anniversary of Skovoroda

Ukrainian defenders hit pontoon bridge, concentrations of Russian military equipment – Pivden command

Occupiers drop containers with poisonous substance on AFU positions – Pivden command

AD
AD
AD
AD