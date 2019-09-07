Facts

13:27 07.09.2019

Transfer of Ukrainian sailors means Russia fulfills part of maritime tribunal decision

1 min read
Transfer of Ukrainian sailors means Russia fulfills part of maritime tribunal decision

The transfer by Russia of the seized sailors to Ukraine will mean that Russia has actually complied with part of the decision of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, but it still does not formally recognize its jurisdiction, Nikolai Polozov, the head of the legal team for the POW sailors, has said.

"Russia will send information to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea that the sailors have been released. But the tribunal does not care whether this will be done in pursuance of its decision or for some other reason," he said.

"The fact of release is important for the tribunal, and the reason given by Moscow will be different," he said.

Polozov said he found it difficult to predict the possibility of Russia's returning the three Ukrainian Naval Forces vessels it seized, saying negotiations about this would take place in the future.

Polozov said in the future, with regard to the POW sailors, there could be a decision on conviction in absentia, or they may be acquitted.

"They will not serve their sentences in Ukraine. Here they are heroes," the lawyer said.

Tags: #captive #russia #swap #ukraine #polozov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:20 07.09.2019
Trump congratulates Russia and Ukraine on exchange of prisoners, calls it 'perhaps first giant step to peace'

Trump congratulates Russia and Ukraine on exchange of prisoners, calls it 'perhaps first giant step to peace'

16:34 07.09.2019
Volker hopes current exchange of prisoners will become impetus for full implementation of Minsk accords

Volker hopes current exchange of prisoners will become impetus for full implementation of Minsk accords

15:46 07.09.2019
G7 ambassadors welcome release of Ukrainians

G7 ambassadors welcome release of Ukrainians

14:41 07.09.2019
Peskov: Swap between Russia, Ukraine takes place, Vyshinsky, in particular, returns

Peskov: Swap between Russia, Ukraine takes place, Vyshinsky, in particular, returns

14:36 07.09.2019
Zelensky: Putin and me fulfill promised at first stage

Zelensky: Putin and me fulfill promised at first stage

13:50 07.09.2019
Swap between Russia, Ukraine held in 35-for-35 format – Moskalkova

Swap between Russia, Ukraine held in 35-for-35 format – Moskalkova

13:36 07.09.2019
Released Ukrainians arrive in Kyiv

Released Ukrainians arrive in Kyiv

13:09 07.09.2019
Zelensky arrives at Boryspil airport

Zelensky arrives at Boryspil airport

12:57 07.09.2019
Investigators release Ukrainian sailors under guarantee of Ombudsperson Denisova

Investigators release Ukrainian sailors under guarantee of Ombudsperson Denisova

12:27 07.09.2019
Plane that may be carrying Russians to be swapped takes off from Boryspil airport

Plane that may be carrying Russians to be swapped takes off from Boryspil airport

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Trump congratulates Russia and Ukraine on exchange of prisoners, calls it 'perhaps first giant step to peace'

Volker hopes current exchange of prisoners will become impetus for full implementation of Minsk accords

Tsemakh was questioned before being sent to Russia – Zelensky

Zelensky: Putin and me fulfill promised at first stage

Swap between Russia, Ukraine held in 35-for-35 format – Moskalkova

LATEST

U.S. calls on Russia to release the rest of Ukrainians held in prison

Tymoshenko: release of Ukrainians is best news of year

Tsemakh was questioned before being sent to Russia – Zelensky

Sentsov among 35 Ukrainians returning to Kyiv

Detainee swap between Russia, Ukraine to be held in 35-for-35 format

All sailors detained in Kerch Strait, including SBU officers, to be handed over to Ukraine

Appeals court leaves Hrymchak in detention

Ukroboronrom conducting internal investigation in situation with change of Ukrspecexport's charter

Kasko appointed first deputy prosecutor general – PGO's press service

Ukraine at TCG raises issue of return of Russian side to JCCC due to increase in shelling attacks in Donbas – Olifer

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD