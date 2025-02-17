Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:27 17.02.2025

Zelenskyy: We start working with President Trump's team, feel that success is possible

1 min read
Zelenskyy: We start working with President Trump's team, feel that success is possible

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked representatives of the Trump administration for their peacekeeping efforts, as he wrote on the official Telegram channel.

"We had a good phone conversation with President Trump on the eve of the Munich Conference, and a meaningful meeting with Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Rubio. We are waiting for General Kellogg in Ukraine soon to further study the situation and find ways for strong and truly peacemaking decisions by President Trump," Zelenskyy wrote.

According to him, work is underway on a special agreement between the countries, "which will certainly strengthen America and Ukraine. We strive to make this a success exactly as we agreed."

"We have started working with President Trump's team and we already feel that success is possible," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #trump

