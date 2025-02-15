Talks with USA on critical Ukrainian materials still ongoing – Zelenskyy

Ukraine and the United States continue negotiations regarding critical Ukrainian materials.

"We are still talking," Zelenskyy said during his participation in the main session of the Munich Security Conference.

As reported, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent handed over the first draft of the partnership agreement to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on February 12 during a meeting. According to Zelenskyy, the matter concerned minerals.

On February 14, Ukraine finalized the draft memorandum on partnership with the United States and handed it over to the American side.