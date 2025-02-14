USA not ready yet to talk about Ukraine in NATO as they consider it to be escalation with russians – Zelenskyy

Today, the United States and President Donald Trump are not ready to talk about Ukraine in NATO because they consider it an escalation with the Russians, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Today's America and President Trump are not ready to talk ... They believe that there cannot be NATO in Ukraine, because this is an escalation with the ‘russians.’ They believe that Ukraine in NATO is the main factor in the occupation of Ukraine," Zelenskyy told reporters at the Munich Security Conference.

However, the president noted that if Ukraine is not accepted into NATO, then the country needs an army of 1.5 million soldiers with modern weapons. Zelenskyy once again stressed that in the absence of security guarantees, Russia would attack again.

He also noted that Ukraine is ready for any option to stop Putin.

"I don't see that there is a ready-made plan in the United States. I'm ready to really talk at any moment. We are ready to talk about everything. From the contingent to security guarantees. We are ready for any construction to stop Putin," the president said.