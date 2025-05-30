Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:21 30.05.2025

Sybiha: We are waiting for a 'memorandum' from Russia so that our delegation has the authority to discuss positions

2 min read
Sybiha: We are waiting for a 'memorandum' from Russia so that our delegation has the authority to discuss positions
Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Ukraine is interested in continuing meetings with the Russian side regarding peace, but is still waiting for the so-called "memorandum" on a ceasefire announced by the Russian Federation, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"You asked about the continuation of the meeting that took place in Turkey recently. We are interested in these meetings continuing because we want the war to end this year, and we are interested in establishing a ceasefire, whether for 30, 50, 100 days - Ukraine is open to discussing this directly with the Russian Federation," he said at a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Kyiv on Friday.

Sybiha stressed that Ukraine had already confirmed this during the last meeting of the delegation with the Russian side.

"Ukraine has already conveyed to the Russian side its vision of further steps, its vision of our further peace efforts, in particular, regarding the parameters of the future ceasefire. We are also waiting for the "memorandum" from the Russian side, as it was announced. We are waiting in advance, this was also promised to the American side," the minister emphasized.

He noted that "in order for the next planned meeting to be substantive and objective, it is important to receive the document in advance." "So that the delegation that will take place has the authority to discuss the relevant positions," he added.

Speaking about the ceasefire, the minister emphasized that "now the ball is in the Russian side" and the Russian Federation "must accept an unconditional ceasefire, which will open the way for further broader negotiations."

Sybiha called for pressure on the Russian Federation "in order to hear from them a clear "yes" to the ceasefire."

 

Tags: #sybiha #fidan #memorandum

MORE ABOUT

18:40 30.05.2025
Sybiha: Ukraine demands reactions to Russia's bold statements at UN Security Council jeopardize peace process

Sybiha: Ukraine demands reactions to Russia's bold statements at UN Security Council jeopardize peace process

17:39 30.05.2025
Zelenskyy to Turkish FM Fidan: Unfortunately, Russia doing everything to ensure next possible meeting on talks is inefficiant

Zelenskyy to Turkish FM Fidan: Unfortunately, Russia doing everything to ensure next possible meeting on talks is inefficiant

16:59 30.05.2025
Turkish FM meets with Umerov, Yermak

Turkish FM meets with Umerov, Yermak

15:49 30.05.2025
Ukraine memorandum contains 22 conditions on ceasefire on land, at sea and in the air, and on its monitoring – media

Ukraine memorandum contains 22 conditions on ceasefire on land, at sea and in the air, and on its monitoring – media

15:12 30.05.2025
Zelenskyy meets Turkish FM in Kyiv

Zelenskyy meets Turkish FM in Kyiv

14:44 30.05.2025
Turkey fully supports territorial integrity, sovereignty of Ukraine – Foreign Minister

Turkey fully supports territorial integrity, sovereignty of Ukraine – Foreign Minister

14:27 30.05.2025
Sybiha after UNSC: World will not tolerate Russia's barbaric attacks on civilians

Sybiha after UNSC: World will not tolerate Russia's barbaric attacks on civilians

18:15 29.05.2025
Sybiha's contacts with American side expected ‘quite soon’ – MFA’s spokesman

Sybiha's contacts with American side expected ‘quite soon’ – MFA’s spokesman

15:10 29.05.2025
MFA: Russia's fear of handing over its ‘memo’ to Ukraine indicates it probably has unrealistic ultimatums

MFA: Russia's fear of handing over its ‘memo’ to Ukraine indicates it probably has unrealistic ultimatums

09:37 29.05.2025
Putin's ‘memo’ on peace includes halting NATO expansion, territorial claims – media

Putin's ‘memo’ on peace includes halting NATO expansion, territorial claims – media

HOT NEWS

Explosions heard in Desantnaya Bay in Vladivostok, Russia; Intelligence Agency conducts special operation – sources

Zelenskyy to Turkish FM Fidan: Unfortunately, Russia doing everything to ensure next possible meeting on talks is inefficiant

Zelenskyy on strike on Kharkiv: everyone in world should not bargain with aggressor, but force him to stop

Cabinet approves Ukraine's negotiating positions for Clusters 2, 6 within EU accession

Kharkiv region under shelling: fires, destruction and casualties

LATEST

Turkish FM says Ukraine's membership in NATO not discussed during his visit to Russia

Fidan suggests holding meeting of leaders of Ukraine, Russia, USA in Turkey under auspices of Erdogan

NATO Secretary General Rutte to take part in Vilnius Summit; Zelenskyy expected to participate

Ukraine ready for dialogue with Russia, but demands clear, balanced proposals – Yermak

Explosions heard in Desantnaya Bay in Vladivostok, Russia; Intelligence Agency conducts special operation – sources

Govt extends experiment on online issuance of logging tickets and certificates

As long as Russia believes it has the right to discuss Ukraine's membership in NATO, it will attack Ukraine - Rada committee chairmwoman

Yermak on new round of talks with Russia: We will not buy-in to all-out 'memorandum' assault

Less than half of family doctors who were abroad for more than six months had a replacement in Ukraine – NHSU

Drone Coalition may grow to 20 members - Shmyhal

AD
AD