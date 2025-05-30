Sybiha: We are waiting for a 'memorandum' from Russia so that our delegation has the authority to discuss positions

Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Ukraine is interested in continuing meetings with the Russian side regarding peace, but is still waiting for the so-called "memorandum" on a ceasefire announced by the Russian Federation, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"You asked about the continuation of the meeting that took place in Turkey recently. We are interested in these meetings continuing because we want the war to end this year, and we are interested in establishing a ceasefire, whether for 30, 50, 100 days - Ukraine is open to discussing this directly with the Russian Federation," he said at a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Kyiv on Friday.

Sybiha stressed that Ukraine had already confirmed this during the last meeting of the delegation with the Russian side.

"Ukraine has already conveyed to the Russian side its vision of further steps, its vision of our further peace efforts, in particular, regarding the parameters of the future ceasefire. We are also waiting for the "memorandum" from the Russian side, as it was announced. We are waiting in advance, this was also promised to the American side," the minister emphasized.

He noted that "in order for the next planned meeting to be substantive and objective, it is important to receive the document in advance." "So that the delegation that will take place has the authority to discuss the relevant positions," he added.

Speaking about the ceasefire, the minister emphasized that "now the ball is in the Russian side" and the Russian Federation "must accept an unconditional ceasefire, which will open the way for further broader negotiations."

Sybiha called for pressure on the Russian Federation "in order to hear from them a clear "yes" to the ceasefire."