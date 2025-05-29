Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:15 29.05.2025

Sybiha's contacts with American side expected ‘quite soon’ – MFA’s spokesman

Contacts between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and the American side are expected quite soon, said Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi, adding that he cannot provide more information yet.

"Contacts between the minister and the American side are expected quite soon. I cannot go into details. I think you will soon receive more information, but yes, certain contacts are planned," Tykhyi said during a live broadcast on the X social network on Thursday.

The spokesperson emphasized that Ukraine is conducting a regular, consistent dialogue with the United States, therefore the Ukrainian and American sides "are constantly in dialogue at all levels.”

"There will be contact between Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and the American side quite soon. I will not go into details, because it is a normal diplomatic practice to keep some things secret before they become public," Tykhyi added.

