Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:34 13.02.2025

Unex Bank, URCS issue charity credit card

2 min read
Unex Bank, URCS issue charity credit card
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Unex Bank and the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) issued a charity credit card for citizens of Ukraine.

"Unex Bank and the Ukrainian Red Cross started issuing the charity credit card on February 12, 2025. The charity card, created on the basis of the Mastercard payment system, is a universal banking product that allows each cardholder to join the charitable projects of the Ukrainian Red Cross without spending their own funds," the society said on Facebook on Thursday.

Unex Bank will transfer all cashback received for card payments and part of the interest accrued on the balance of the charity card's own funds to the Ukrainian Red Cross account on a monthly basis with the client's consent. These funds will be used to support vulnerable categories of the population: IDPs, large families, people with disabilities.

"Unex Bank accrues 0.5% cashback on all card purchases from UAH 1, including foreign purchases and purchases using the credit limit. You do not need to select any categories or activate cashback – it works automatically. Pay with the card, you receive cashback. And at the beginning of each month, all accumulated rewards, except taxes, with the prior consent of the client, are automatically sent to the account of the Ukrainian Red Cross... the card provides for the accrual of 6% per annum on the balance of own funds. A quarter of this amount, with the consent of the client, will also be sent to charity every month," Marketing Director of Unex Bank Alina Kompanets said.

In addition, a credit limit with a grace period of up to 62 days can be activated on the card. The client chooses whether to use it or not at his own discretion. That is, the card can be used both as a debit card - to pay for purchases, and as a full-fledged credit card.

The issue and maintenance of the charity card are free. All adult citizens of Ukraine can apply for it in both digital and physical (plastic) form, which can be obtained in addition to the electronic card or separately at any Unex Bank branch.

