Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:58 12.02.2025

Russians use about USDT5-7 bln monthly to bypass sanctions - presidential commissioner for sanctions policy

2 min read
Russians use about USDT5-7 bln monthly to bypass sanctions - presidential commissioner for sanctions policy

Russians actively use non-traditional currencies to make payments bypassing sanctions, they give the greatest preference to the USDT token, the turnover of which, according to rough estimates, is USDT5-7 billion monthly, said presidential commissioner for sanctions policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk.

"First of all, they like USDT, because it is less volatile and easier to move. We estimate that the volume of use of this crypto token by Russians, according to rough estimates, is about USDT5-7 billion monthly," he said in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to the commissioner, this is an insignificant figure, if we take into account the overall volume of trade in the Russian Federation, but it still gives the Russians room for significant maneuvers to bypass the established restrictions.

"Cryptocurrency, stablecoin, USDT, in a word - non-traditional currency. Thanks, among other things, to insider information, we have a lot of information about what is happening in this market: how the Russians buy up everything they can buy in the Central Asian markets in these areas to supply sanctioned products," Vlasiuk shared.

According to him, information about the use of crypto assets by Russians to bypass sanctions has been actively monitored since August last year and taken into account when communicating with partners.

"As a result, in December last year, the UK made a sanctions decision against a group that was circumventing sanctions through cryptocurrencies. The Americans were also very interested in this area. We had detailed dialogues with the US and UK teams about how sanctions are circumvented using crypto," the commissioner said.

Vlasiuk suggested that, given this, similar sanctions decisions should be expected in the future.

"To be honest, I don't see how Russians will be able to use non-traditional forms of money in the long term, because all this is relatively easy to technically track and stop," he summed up.

Tags: #sanctions #cryptocurrency

MORE ABOUT

17:33 20.05.2025
Lithuanian FM: 18th sanctions package against Russia must strike aggressor where it 'really hurts'

Lithuanian FM: 18th sanctions package against Russia must strike aggressor where it 'really hurts'

16:47 20.05.2025
EU sanctions Russia for human rights violations and hybrid threats, incl Medvedchuk, Voloshyn

EU sanctions Russia for human rights violations and hybrid threats, incl Medvedchuk, Voloshyn

16:46 20.05.2025
Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss 18th sanctions package against Russia

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss 18th sanctions package against Russia

13:49 20.05.2025
Trump believes that the use of sanctions against Russia by USA could harm peace settlement

Trump believes that the use of sanctions against Russia by USA could harm peace settlement

12:50 20.05.2025
EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas

EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas

09:48 19.05.2025
Rubio announces imminent sanctions if Russia refuses 30-day ceasefire

Rubio announces imminent sanctions if Russia refuses 30-day ceasefire

15:51 16.05.2025
If Russian delegation proves incapable, world must respond with sanctions – Zelenskyy

If Russian delegation proves incapable, world must respond with sanctions – Zelenskyy

20:18 13.05.2025
Court grants Poroshenko's motion to request grounds for imposing sanctions against him

Court grants Poroshenko's motion to request grounds for imposing sanctions against him

13:28 10.05.2025
Von der Leyen: 30-day ceasefire must be implemented without any preconditions, otherwise - tough sanctions

Von der Leyen: 30-day ceasefire must be implemented without any preconditions, otherwise - tough sanctions

09:19 09.05.2025
British govt to announce enhanced sanctions package against shadow fleet

British govt to announce enhanced sanctions package against shadow fleet

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We continue to work with USA on sanctions at various levels, we convince them that this is exactly what is needed

Hungary announces detection of two more 'Ukrainian spies'

Trump believes that the use of sanctions against Russia by USA could harm peace settlement

EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas

Zelenskyy denies possibility of withdrawing troops from part of country's territory, agreeing to Russia's ultimatums

LATEST

USA wants to pay $1,000 to migrants from Ukraine to 'self-deport'

Ukraine needs professional diplomacy - Herasymov

Ukrainian, UK Parliaments ready to ratify Partnership Agreement between countries – Kondratiuk

European Solidarity warns against bilateral talks with Russia based on Trump-Putin talks

UNDP transfers three high-voltage autotransformers to Ukrenergo with funds from govts of Japan and Sweden

US Ambassador Davis, Dpty PM Stefanishyna discuss creating opportunities for US business

Zelenskyy, PM of Norway discuss bilateral cooperation, financing of drone production

Umerov: Together with partners, we developing ability to produce over 1 mln 155 mm shells annually

Zelenskyy: We continue to work with USA on sanctions at various levels, we convince them that this is exactly what is needed

Ukraine intends to appoint ambassador to Algeria in near future – Sybiha

AD
AD