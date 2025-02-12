Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:29 12.02.2025

Some people died in President’s Office at start of full-scale invasion - Zelenskyy

Some people died in President’s Office at start of full-scale invasion - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced attempts to assassinate him at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, as well as the deaths of some people in the President’s Office.

"There were people who wanted to kill, and there were shots fired, and some people died here, inside our office. There were other people who defended us. There was an amphibious landing. All this was happening," Zelenskyy said in an interview with The Guardian.

