Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:41 11.02.2025

US military aid crucial for Ukraine's security – Zelenskyy

2 min read
US military aid crucial for Ukraine's security – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said it was crucial for Ukraine's security that U.S. military support continued, giving the example of U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems.

"Only Patriot can defend us against all kinds of missiles, only Patriots. There are other [European] systems […] but they cannot provide full protection. […] So even from this small example you can see that without America, security guarantees cannot be complete," he said in an interview with The Guardian.

Zelenskyy said a softer peacekeeping mission would be unlikely to work unless it came with guarantees that it would stand against Russia if Moscow resumed hostilities.

"I will be open with you, I don't think that UN troops or anything similar has ever really helped anyone in history. Today we can't really support this idea. We are for a [peacekeeping] contingent if it is part of a security guarantee, and I would underline again that without America this is impossible," he said.

According to the Ukrainian head of state, if Trump withdraws U.S. support for Ukraine, Europe alone will be unable to fill the gap.

"There are voices which say that Europe could offer security guarantees without the Americans, and I always say no. Security guarantees without America are not real security guarantees," he said.

Zelenskyy said it was "very important" that the U.S. president met a Ukrainian delegation before meeting Putin, but stopped short of criticizing Trump for his opaque statements.

"Clearly he doesn't really want everyone to know the details, and that's his personal decision," he noted.

Tags: #zelenskyy #usa

MORE ABOUT

20:51 19.05.2025
Russia and Ukraine will immediately begin talks on ceasefire, ending the war - Trump after his talk with Putin

Russia and Ukraine will immediately begin talks on ceasefire, ending the war - Trump after his talk with Putin

20:40 19.05.2025
Trump aligns positions with Zelenskyy before talking with Putin – media

Trump aligns positions with Zelenskyy before talking with Putin – media

19:38 19.05.2025
Zelenskyy orders creation of permanent expanded national group for negotiations with Russia

Zelenskyy orders creation of permanent expanded national group for negotiations with Russia

18:41 19.05.2025
Zelenskyy congratulates Dan on his victory in Romanian presidential elections

Zelenskyy congratulates Dan on his victory in Romanian presidential elections

12:38 19.05.2025
Russia’s terms put forward at talks in Istanbul unrealistic – Zelenskyy at meeting with Vance, Rubio

Russia’s terms put forward at talks in Istanbul unrealistic – Zelenskyy at meeting with Vance, Rubio

11:58 19.05.2025
Zelenskyy presents Pope Leo XIV with icon of Mother of God with Infant as symbol of life

Zelenskyy presents Pope Leo XIV with icon of Mother of God with Infant as symbol of life

11:08 19.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Let's not forget what Moscow is, what evil comes from there for Ukrainians of modern, past generations

Zelenskyy: Let's not forget what Moscow is, what evil comes from there for Ukrainians of modern, past generations

10:21 19.05.2025
Vance after meeting with Zelenskyy: Our countries share goal of ending unnecessary bloodshed in Ukraine

Vance after meeting with Zelenskyy: Our countries share goal of ending unnecessary bloodshed in Ukraine

20:39 16.05.2025
Zelenskyy, Leyen and Costa discuss increasing pressure on Russia to achieve ceasefire

Zelenskyy, Leyen and Costa discuss increasing pressure on Russia to achieve ceasefire

20:27 16.05.2025
Zelenskyy meets with Moldovan President Sandu in Tirana

Zelenskyy meets with Moldovan President Sandu in Tirana

HOT NEWS

Russia and Ukraine will immediately begin talks on ceasefire, ending the war - Trump after his talk with Putin

Trump aligns positions with Zelenskyy before talking with Putin – media

Trump and Putin's talk lasts more than two hours, Putin already commenting on it – media

Chairman of Ukraine’s Agency for Exclusion Zone Management: Demining of border areas of Chornobyl zone not a priority yet

Zelenskyy: Let's not forget what Moscow is, what evil comes from there for Ukrainians of modern, past generations

LATEST

Trump and Putin's talk lasts more than two hours, Putin already commenting on it – media

Umerov on ‘1,000 for 1,000’ swap: Step-by-step plan for implementing agreement agreed upon

Chairman of Ukraine’s Agency for Exclusion Zone Management: Demining of border areas of Chornobyl zone not a priority yet

Chesno movement: Servant of People faction's MPs have most charitable, public organizations under their own names

European Council President calls on Russia to agree to immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

Vance: There’s bit of impasse in talks over the war in Ukraine – media

EU and UK pledge unwavering commitment to support Ukraine - joint statement following summit

Head of Ukraine’s Agency for Management of Chornobyl Exclusion Zone denies info about presence of animals with mutations in Chornobyl exclusion zone

Nova Poshta launches customs warehouse in Poland on basis of fulfillment

German Ambassador Jaeger meets with Yeliseev

AD
AD