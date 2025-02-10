Details on contracts for 18-24-year-old conscripts to be officially published soon – Zelenskyy

Details regarding contracts for 18-24-year-old conscripts will be officially published in the coming days, in particular, they include the possibility of free education at universities and mortgages, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"In the coming days, tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, the next two or three days, all the details will already be official. And some things are that a person will be able to earn in a year, plus everything else, plus UAH 1 million. In addition, they will be able to choose a university without any exams, after this year at war, choose a higher educational institution and study. The government will pay for everything for free. Thirdly, I would like to draw attention to the special conditions for mortgages, zero percent, all interest will be covered by the government," Zelenskyy told reporters following a meeting with President of the European Investment Bank Nadia Calviño.

As reported, on February 8, President Zelenskyy said the government would soon launch contracts for the recruitment of 18-24-year-olds into the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In an interview for Reuters, he said the contracts for 18-24-year-old conscripts, which are planned to be launched soon, include the possibility of free education and a free loan for housing.