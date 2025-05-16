Govt allocates UAH 298 mln for four restoration projects in Zaporizhia region

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 298 million for the implementation of four restoration projects in Zaporizhia region, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"Since 2022, we have already restored tens of thousands of energy, housing, social, transport and critical infrastructure facilities. More than 100,000 Ukrainian families have received payments and certificates under the eRecovery program. Payments have been agreed for almost 94,000 families for compensation for damaged housing. Some 18,000 certificates have been issued for the purchase of new housing to replace the destroyed one," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram following the results of the government meeting on Friday.

He also reported that today the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 298 million for the implementation of four reconstruction projects in Zaporizhia region, and approved a protocol order to allocate another UAH 598 million for reconstruction projects in Kharkiv region.

"The corresponding funds will be allocated from the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression. In total, more than UAH 7 billion has already been allocated from the relevant fund this year," the prime minister said.