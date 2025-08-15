Trump: More important meeting will be the one between Putin, Zelensky and myself – media

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

US President Donald Trump has said a trilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which will take place immediately after a bilateral meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska, will be more important.

“We have a meeting with Putin tomorrow. But the more important meeting will be the one between Putin, Zelensky and myself,” he said during a briefing with journalists.

According to him, it is possible that "some European leaders" will take part in the meeting.

"Or maybe not," Trump says.

The American president also noted why he offered Putin a deal on rare earth metals.

He says that rare earth elements are not that important, and he’s trying to save lives.

Trump is reportedly preparing to offer Putin access to rare minerals to encourage him to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump and Putin will hold a bilateral meeting at a military base in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15.