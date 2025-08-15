Zelenskyy: Tomorrow for everyone in Europe will start early, we preparing for appropriate talks

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Due to the time difference with Alaska, tomorrow for everyone in Europe will start early, preparations for appropriate talks are underway, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"I spoke with French President Macron today. The team is also in contact. The time difference with Alaska is 11 hours. So, tomorrow for everyone in Europe will start early. We are preparing for appropriate talks. Russia must end the war that it started itself. And dragged on for years," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Friday.

He stressed the need to stop the killings and for leaders to meet.

"At least Ukraine, America, the Russian side. It is in this format that effective solutions are possible," the president said.

He also stressed the need for security guarantees and lasting peace.

"Everyone knows the key goals. I want to thank everyone who helps achieve real results," he said.