Trump does not rule out meeting with Zelenskyy next week

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

U.S. President Donald Trump does not rule out meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week, which could take place in Washington.

"Probably be meeting with President Zelenskyy next week," Trump said during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru on Friday at the White House, adding that he probably will talk to President Putin and he would like to see this war end.

Answering a clarifying question, Trump admitted that the meeting could take place in Washington.

"I will not go there [probably referring to the Munich Security Conference]," the U.S. president said.

Journalists also asked Trump if he plans to meet with Putin. Trump admitted that this was possible, adding that they have always had a good relationship.