Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:17 07.02.2025

Lithuania transfers M113 armoured vehicle and truck parts to Ukraine

1 min read
Trucks and M113 armored personnel carrier parts for the Ukrainian army arrived in Ukraine from Lithuania in the middle of this week, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said.

"Lithuania continues to provide unwavering military support to Ukraine. This week, trucks and M113 armoured vehicle parts were delivered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Together we stand strong in the fight for freedom and peace," the ministry said on the X social network.

Since the beginning of the war, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military aid worth over EUR 768 million. Lithuania's total support to Ukraine is long-term and has exceeded EUR 1.5 billion.

Tags: #lithuania

