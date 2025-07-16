Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:17 16.07.2025

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian weapons should increase

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian weapons should increase
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting on the defense sector with the participation of Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin at which the next steps to increase the production and procurement of weapons and "key indicators by which the effectiveness of defense management will be assessed" were determined.

"Held a meeting on the defense sector: our own weapons production, agreements with partners, supplies for the Ukrainian army," Zelenskyy wrote in his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The president reported that during the meeting, the implementation of all contracts, agreements, and investment projects was analyzed in detail.

"We identified steps that should be taken in the near future and key indicators by which the effectiveness of defense management will be assessed based on the results of this year," Zelenskyy said.

"There should be more Ukrainian weapons," the president said.

As reported, Shmyhal has already written a letter of resignation. A corresponding draft resolution was registered in the parliament on Wednesday. Shmyhal is expected to take up the post of Minister of Defense instead of Umerov, who is planned to be appointed as Ukraine's ambassador to the United States.

Tags: #weapons

