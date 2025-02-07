Poroshenko at US State Dept discusses strengthening Ukraine's negotiating positions

Leader of the European Solidarity party, member of parliament of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, while in Washington, held a meeting with Kevin Covert, director of the Department for Eastern Europe, at the U.S. State Department.

"We discussed in detail approaches to the further strategy and, accordingly, coordinated positions on the eve of the expected visit of U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg to Europe, including Ukraine. The importance of observing the principle of ‘nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine’ was agreed," Poroshenko said on Facebook.

Attention was paid to strengthening Ukraine's negotiating positions and a set of measures and specific actions to be taken under the leadership of the United States of America and a united Europe, as well as the importance of internal unity in Ukraine and strengthening the democratic stability of the state, including the priority of fighting corruption, independent judicial proceedings and strengthening the rule of law, the leader of the European Solidarity party noted.

As earlier reported, Poroshenko spoke at the Inter-Parliamentary Security Forum "Countering the China, Russia, Iran, North Korea Challenge," organized by Republican congressmen, which was attended by President of the Republic of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani, former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, foreign ambassadors, diplomats, American generals, as well as a large group of U.S. congressmen from the Republican Party. He called on American allies to support a victorious strategy for Ukraine. During his speech at the leading think tank of the Republican Party Hudson Institute in Washington, Poroshenko said that only peace through force will give a sustainable security situation in Europe and the world. He called for strengthening Ukraine with weapons, and for Russia to impose such sanctions so that it cannot continue the war.

The leader of the European Solodarity also took part in the National Prayer Breakfast.