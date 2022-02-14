SaveFOP movement announces new protest against fiscalization on Feb 17

KYIV. Feb 14 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Head of the #SaveFOP movement, Serhiy Dorotych, announced a protest rally near the Verkhovna Rada on February 17 against the mandatory use of payment transactions recorders.

"Our protest continues, it is indefinite. On February 17, we are again at the Constitution Square near the Verkhovna Rada," Dorotych said during a press conference on Monday at Interfax-Ukraine.

Dorotych recalled that #SaveFOP has been protesting for two years against the introduction of payment transactions recorders for private entrepreneurs of groups 2-4 of the simplified taxation system. In his opinion, such a requirement leads to additional costs for entrepreneurs. At the same time, the State Tax Service has developed free software that allows using a smartphone or tablet as a payment transactions recorder.

As reported, on January 1, 2022, the deferment period for the introduction of payment transactions recorders for single tax payers of the second to fourth groups ended.