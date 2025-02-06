There’s no official Trump plan to end the war – Zelenskyy

Photo: president.gov.ua

U.S. President Donald Trump does not yet have an official plan to end the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in response to a question from an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

"There is no official [plan] yet. What is present in certain publications ... I am sure that this is not President Trump's official plan," Zelenskyy said on Thursday.

The president clarified that he already has a vision of the plan, and specific things were discussed with the American side even before Trump's inauguration.

Zelenskyy also expressed confidence that "our teams will work together, there can be no plan apart from someone, even from the United States."

In addition, the president expressed confidence that there will be a lot of information about a potential plan "in Kyiv, not in Kyiv," in some cases it may coincide with reality, but in most cases it does not.

"We will wait for our official negotiations and official results," Zelenskyy added.