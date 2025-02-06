Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:31 06.02.2025

Zelenskyy signs law providing for creation of National Transplantation Committee

1 min read
On February 6, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that improves the provision of medical care using transplantation and provides for the creation of the National Transplantation Committee.

This follows from the bill card on the parliament website.

The law clarifies the conditions for the automatic search for a donor-recipient pair in the Unified State Information System for Organ and Tissue Transplantation, and also provides for the creation of a procedure for organizing transplantation based on the "domino" principle.

In addition, the document defines the creation of the National Transplantation Committee as an advisory body to the Ministry of Health. The committee will have the authority to consider cases of adverse reactions during transplantation.

