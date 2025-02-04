EU to support Ukraine for as long as necessary – Costa

Photo: https://x.com/antoniocostapm

President of the European Council Antonio Costa has reaffirmed the EU's unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine.

"The European Union will support Ukraine for as long as necessary, and whatever it takes. We will strengthen Ukraine's position under any circumstances," he said during the EU Ambassadors Conference 2025 in Brussels on Tuesday.

Costa also confirmed Ukraine's European prospects, saying that "enlargement is the best geostrategic investment in our peace, security, and stability that we can all make. With Ukraine, Moldova and the six Western Balkan countries."

The President of the European Council emphasized that "their future lies within the European Union."