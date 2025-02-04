Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:06 04.02.2025

EU to support Ukraine for as long as necessary – Costa

1 min read
EU to support Ukraine for as long as necessary – Costa
Photo: https://x.com/antoniocostapm

President of the European Council Antonio Costa has reaffirmed the EU's unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine.

"The European Union will support Ukraine for as long as necessary, and whatever it takes. We will strengthen Ukraine's position under any circumstances," he said during the EU Ambassadors Conference 2025 in Brussels on Tuesday.

Costa also confirmed Ukraine's European prospects, saying that "enlargement is the best geostrategic investment in our peace, security, and stability that we can all make. With Ukraine, Moldova and the six Western Balkan countries."

The President of the European Council emphasized that "their future lies within the European Union."

Tags: #position #ukraine #eu

MORE ABOUT

20:24 12.05.2025
Russia must immediately agree 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine - participants of Weimar+ meeting

Russia must immediately agree 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine - participants of Weimar+ meeting

12:11 12.05.2025
EU to allocate extra EUR900 mln for Ukrainian armaments

EU to allocate extra EUR900 mln for Ukrainian armaments

13:08 10.05.2025
EU supports call for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine - Kallas

EU supports call for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine - Kallas

19:40 09.05.2025
Palisa discusses increasing Ukraine's defense capability with Kubilius

Palisa discusses increasing Ukraine's defense capability with Kubilius

19:10 09.05.2025
Stefanishyna: Today, agreement with EU member states and European Commission is that we will open all negotiating areas simultaneously

Stefanishyna: Today, agreement with EU member states and European Commission is that we will open all negotiating areas simultaneously

15:30 09.05.2025
Shmyhal on EU's intention to allocate almost EUR1.9 bln for military support for Ukraine: This is historic decision

Shmyhal on EU's intention to allocate almost EUR1.9 bln for military support for Ukraine: This is historic decision

20:54 08.05.2025
Kallas announces EU political decision on creation of tribunal for crimes of Russia’s aggression

Kallas announces EU political decision on creation of tribunal for crimes of Russia’s aggression

19:47 08.05.2025
EU to allocate EUR 1 bln for Ukraine's defense industry on Fri

EU to allocate EUR 1 bln for Ukraine's defense industry on Fri

20:24 07.05.2025
German FM Wadephul assures Ukraine of European support

German FM Wadephul assures Ukraine of European support

18:27 07.05.2025
Merz calls on all EU countries to increase defense spending, maintain support for Ukraine

Merz calls on all EU countries to increase defense spending, maintain support for Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy discusses key details of meeting in Turkey with Erdogan

Trump: Russia will agree to ceasefire in Ukraine

Blockade of Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint starts

Sybiha: Russians completely ignoring the offer of full and durable ceasefire starting May 12

Zelenskyy invites Pope Leo XIV to visit Ukraine

LATEST

Russia must demonstrate its desire for peace without delay - statement by Weimar+ foreign ministers

Zelenskyy discusses key details of meeting in Turkey with Erdogan

West should strengthen support for Ukraine if Putin doesn’t stop - Poroshenko

European Council approves conclusions on evaluation of cohesion policy actions in support of Ukrainian refugees in Europe

Trump: Russia will agree to ceasefire in Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs law on ratification of agreement on subsoil resources

EU diplomacy chief: Russia 'playing games', there cannot be talks under fire

Forests of Ukraine sells 93% of timber at auctions for H2 2025

Ukraine and EU sign memo on cooperation in defense industry

Italian MFA: Responsibility for peace lies with Putin

AD
AD