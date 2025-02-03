Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:51 03.02.2025

Ukrainian drones attack Russian gas processing plant in Astrakhan

Drones attacked a key Russian gas processing plant in Astrakhan, which affects the Russian military-industrial complex, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

"The Astrakhan gas processing plant has been attacked. This is one of the key energy facilities of the Russian Federation, providing gas condensate processing and the production of gasoline, diesel fuel and more," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Kovalenko, the plant affects the Russian military-industrial complex, since the fuel and energy sector is the main source of financing for the defense sector.

According to the Reuters news agency, these were Ukrainian drones. In addition, drones attacked an oil refinery in Volgograd and disrupted flights at several airports.

