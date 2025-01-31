Ukrnafta launches Energy Fundraising to raise UAH 100 mln for Khartiia Brigade

Photo: National Guard

Ukraine's largest monobrand gas station network, Ukrnafta (TM UKRNAFTA), launched an initiative on February 1 called the Energy Fundraising to raise UAH 100 million to support the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, known as Khartiia.

"The goal is to equip drone system crews and ground robotic units of Khartiia, including the purchase of UAVs, ground demining drones, and evacuation drones," the company stated in a press release on Friday.

According to Ukrnafta's director, Serhiy Koretsky, the campaign will direct UAH 1 from every liter of 95 Energy gasoline or diesel fuel purchased by customers, as well as from each hot dog, burger, or cup of coffee sold, toward the initiative.

The state-owned company aims to raise these funds by increasing customer turnover and engagement.

The campaign features comedian Vasyl Baidak and writer and junior sergeant of the Khartiia brigade, Serhiy Zhadan, as its faces.

Zhadan, commenting on the growing number of fundraising campaigns in response to the cessation of U.S. funding for humanitarian projects, emphasized that the primary focus of donations must remain on the needs of Ukrainian military forces, as the greatest challenge Ukraine faces today is Russian aggression.

According to the press release, Ukrnafta, which currently operates 544 gas stations, has allocated more than UAH 2 billion to support the Ukrainian Defense Forces over the past two years.

Khartiia is the only Defense Forces unit that evolved from a Volunteer Territorial Defense Group (DFTG) that defended Kharkiv at the onset of the Russian invasion to becoming a combat brigade. In March 2023, it was officially incorporated into the National Guard of Ukraine as the core of the 13th Rapid Deployment Brigade.

The brigade has combat experience in the Svatove direction, the Serebriansky Forest, and Bakhmut. In May 2024, Khartiia successfully halted a renewed Russian offensive on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. The brigade currently defends Kharkiv region from occupation forces.

In late 2024, Khartiia conducted the first fully robotized military operation in Ukraine's history, carried out entirely without human involvement, using exclusively ground robotic systems and drones.