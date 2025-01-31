Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:50 31.01.2025

Ukrnafta launches Energy Fundraising to raise UAH 100 mln for Khartiia Brigade

2 min read
Ukrnafta launches Energy Fundraising to raise UAH 100 mln for Khartiia Brigade
Photo: National Guard

Ukraine's largest monobrand gas station network, Ukrnafta (TM UKRNAFTA), launched an initiative on February 1 called the Energy Fundraising to raise UAH 100 million to support the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, known as Khartiia.

"The goal is to equip drone system crews and ground robotic units of Khartiia, including the purchase of UAVs, ground demining drones, and evacuation drones," the company stated in a press release on Friday.

According to Ukrnafta's director, Serhiy Koretsky, the campaign will direct UAH 1 from every liter of 95 Energy gasoline or diesel fuel purchased by customers, as well as from each hot dog, burger, or cup of coffee sold, toward the initiative.

The state-owned company aims to raise these funds by increasing customer turnover and engagement.

The campaign features comedian Vasyl Baidak and writer and junior sergeant of the Khartiia brigade, Serhiy Zhadan, as its faces.

Zhadan, commenting on the growing number of fundraising campaigns in response to the cessation of U.S. funding for humanitarian projects, emphasized that the primary focus of donations must remain on the needs of Ukrainian military forces, as the greatest challenge Ukraine faces today is Russian aggression.

According to the press release, Ukrnafta, which currently operates 544 gas stations, has allocated more than UAH 2 billion to support the Ukrainian Defense Forces over the past two years.

Khartiia is the only Defense Forces unit that evolved from a Volunteer Territorial Defense Group (DFTG) that defended Kharkiv at the onset of the Russian invasion to becoming a combat brigade. In March 2023, it was officially incorporated into the National Guard of Ukraine as the core of the 13th Rapid Deployment Brigade.

The brigade has combat experience in the Svatove direction, the Serebriansky Forest, and Bakhmut. In May 2024, Khartiia successfully halted a renewed Russian offensive on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. The brigade currently defends Kharkiv region from occupation forces.

In late 2024, Khartiia conducted the first fully robotized military operation in Ukraine's history, carried out entirely without human involvement, using exclusively ground robotic systems and drones.

Tags: #charter #ukrnafta

MORE ABOUT

12:44 08.05.2025
Ukrnafta shuts down illegal tie-in into oil pipeline at Velykobubnivske field in Sumy region

Ukrnafta shuts down illegal tie-in into oil pipeline at Velykobubnivske field in Sumy region

15:00 25.04.2025
Ukrnafta oil producer adds 113 new units of specialized equipment, vehicles since early 2025

Ukrnafta oil producer adds 113 new units of specialized equipment, vehicles since early 2025

17:52 22.04.2025
Ukrnafta joins UN Global Compact

Ukrnafta joins UN Global Compact

16:47 22.04.2025
Ukrnafta ready to sue for rejection of its bid for building almost 70 MW of capacity at tender – commission head

Ukrnafta ready to sue for rejection of its bid for building almost 70 MW of capacity at tender – commission head

12:49 17.04.2025
Supervisory Board of Ukrnafta updates strategic goals for 2025

Supervisory Board of Ukrnafta updates strategic goals for 2025

12:49 15.04.2025
Ukraine's Ukrnafta oil company trains its own ai models using 65 years of oil and gas data

Ukraine's Ukrnafta oil company trains its own ai models using 65 years of oil and gas data

16:41 11.04.2025
Ukrnafta, 2 other bidders rejected in Ukraine's first competitive tender for new power generation capacity

Ukrnafta, 2 other bidders rejected in Ukraine's first competitive tender for new power generation capacity

16:24 08.04.2025
Ukrnafta to develop Oleska hydrocarbon block in place of Nadra Ukrainy subsidiary

Ukrnafta to develop Oleska hydrocarbon block in place of Nadra Ukrainy subsidiary

13:23 01.04.2025
Ukrainian oil company Ukrnafta reports UAH 16.38 bln in net profit for 2024 – CEO

Ukrainian oil company Ukrnafta reports UAH 16.38 bln in net profit for 2024 – CEO

10:38 27.03.2025
Ukrainian law enforcers refer UAH 13.8 bln Ukrnafta embezzlement case to court

Ukrainian law enforcers refer UAH 13.8 bln Ukrnafta embezzlement case to court

HOT NEWS

American Robert Prevost becomes new Pope

Zelenskyy discusses cooperation prospects with Merz

Agreement with USA will become strong basis for economic and security cooperation – Zelenskyy

Cardinals elect new Pope at conclave

EU to allocate EUR 1 bln for Ukraine's defense industry on Fri

LATEST

Kallas announces EU political decision on creation of tribunal for crimes of Russia’s aggression

Poroshenko: Ratification of agreement is attempt to overcome crisis in relations between Ukraine and USA

American Robert Prevost becomes new Pope

Zelenskyy discusses cooperation prospects with Merz

Agreement with USA will become strong basis for economic and security cooperation – Zelenskyy

Cardinals elect new Pope at conclave

EU to allocate EUR 1 bln for Ukraine's defense industry on Fri

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss further steps for Ukraine's accession into European Union

Trump says he will talk to Zelenskyy, USA appreciates Rada ratification of fossil fuel deal

As of 16:00, more clashes recorded on front than in previous days

AD
AD