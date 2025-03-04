Ukrnafta installs 22 electric vehicle charging stations in Ukraine

PJSC Ukrnafta is expanding its electric mobility infrastructure, with charging stations now operational at 22 fueling stations within its network.

"These are modern, high-power charging stations capable of rapidly charging multiple electric vehicles simultaneously. Each station is equipped with four ports and supports various types of charging connectors," the company stated in a press release.

Ukrainian service providers operate the charging stations, the company added.

The cost of charging is set at UAH 18 per kWh.

Users can find the station locations and billing details through the UKRNAFTA mobile app.

Ukrnafta is Ukraine's largest oil extraction company and operates a national network of filling stations. In March 2024, the company took over the management of Glusco assets, and now operates 544 filling stations – 461 of its own and 83 under management.

The largest shareholder in Ukrnafta is Naftogaz Ukrainy, which holds a 50% plus one share.

In November 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine decided to transfer the corporate rights of the company, previously owned by private shareholders, to the state. The Ministry of Defense now oversees these shares.