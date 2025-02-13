Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:25 13.02.2025

Ukrnafta allocates UAH 503 mln to support military and veterans since start of war

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, PJSC Ukrnafta has allocated UAH 503 million for various types of assistance to the military and veterans, UAH 445 million of which was allocated to mobilized employees.

"Currently, 944 employees of the company are serving in the Defense Forces of Ukraine, and 503 veterans have already been employed by PJSC Ukrnafta," the company said in a press release.

The company reported that a year ago, Ukrnafta launched the corporate program Side by Side, which became a comprehensive initiative to support mobilized employees, veterans and their families. The program helps defenders adapt to civilian life and feel supported both during service and after returning.

Over the course of a year, the program has implemented key areas of support such as care for mobilized employees, support for company veterans, assistance to the families of deceased employees, work with the company team, and employment of veterans.

"Side by Side is thousands of small and large steps that support our fellow servicemen, veterans, and their families," said Ukrnafta Director Serhiy Koretsky.

The company is also working to expand training programs for veterans, prepares cooperation with government agencies, international partners, and implements comprehensive physical and psychological rehabilitation programs.

Ukrnafta is Ukraine's largest oil extraction company and operates a national network of filling stations. In March 2024, the company took over the management of Glusco assets, and now operates 547 filling stations – 462 of its own and 85 under management.

The largest shareholder in Ukrnafta is Naftogaz Ukrainy, which holds a 50% plus one share.

In November 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine decided to transfer the corporate rights of the company, previously owned by private shareholders, to the state. The Ministry of Defense now oversees these shares.

 

Tags: #support #ukrnafta

