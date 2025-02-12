Interfax-Ukraine
12:54 12.02.2025

Ukrnafta plans to explore 800 sq km using 3D seismic technologies in 2025

PJSC Ukrnafta plans to explore at least 800 square km of areas using 3D seismic technologies in 2025, compared to 600 square km explored in 2024.

"In 2024, Ukrnafta explored 600 square kilometers of technological area using 3D seismic technologies. In total, these are eight fields and areas of the company," the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

The last time the company carried out such operations was more than 10 years ago.

"All the information obtained will form the basis for building digital geological models of deposits, and will also become the basis for making decisions based on artificial intelligence. The built digital models of deposits will allow us to clearly understand where the resource is located and more accurately plan new exploration drilling," said Ukrnafta Director Serhiy Koretsky.

As the company added, the field phases of 3D research were carried out in difficult conditions: they worked all seasons, on hills and in lowlands of rivers and swampy areas. In particular, the project was implemented in difficult mountain conditions: for the first time in Ukraine, using a wireless data recording system.

Ukrnafta is the largest oil producing company in Ukraine and is the operator of the national network of petrol stations. In March 2024, the company took over the management of Glusco assets and operates a total of 544 petrol stations - 461 of its own and 83 under management.

