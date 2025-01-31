Shmyhal: We’re introducing concept of ‘outpost community’ for hromadas in 100-km zone from border or contact line

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine introduces the concept of an "outpost community" for communities in a 100-kilometer zone from the contact line and from the border with Russia and Belarus, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"This year we have formed a National unifying platform of merged communities ‘side by side,’ and today we are deciding to launch a pilot project to strengthen cooperation between our communities. We introduce such a concept as an ‘outpost community.’ These are communities that are located in a 100-kilometer zone from the contact line, as well as from the border with Russia and Belarus," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

According to the Prime Minister, the goal of this project is to attract as many rear communities as possible to support the outpost communities.

"This can be done by concluding special agreements that will provide humanitarian, social, medical, logistical, financial and other assistance. This is an important step to demonstrate our unity and mutual assistance. This is what makes us stronger," he added.