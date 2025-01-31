Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:15 31.01.2025

Shmyhal: We’re introducing concept of ‘outpost community’ for hromadas in 100-km zone from border or contact line

1 min read
Shmyhal: We’re introducing concept of ‘outpost community’ for hromadas in 100-km zone from border or contact line

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine introduces the concept of an "outpost community" for communities in a 100-kilometer zone from the contact line and from the border with Russia and Belarus, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"This year we have formed a National unifying platform of merged communities ‘side by side,’ and today we are deciding to launch a pilot project to strengthen cooperation between our communities. We introduce such a concept as an ‘outpost community.’ These are communities that are located in a 100-kilometer zone from the contact line, as well as from the border with Russia and Belarus," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

According to the Prime Minister, the goal of this project is to attract as many rear communities as possible to support the outpost communities.

"This can be done by concluding special agreements that will provide humanitarian, social, medical, logistical, financial and other assistance. This is an important step to demonstrate our unity and mutual assistance. This is what makes us stronger," he added.

Tags: #shmyhal

MORE ABOUT

15:18 08.05.2025
Davis and Shmyhal discuss implementation of US-Ukraine Investment Recovery Fund

Davis and Shmyhal discuss implementation of US-Ukraine Investment Recovery Fund

18:54 06.05.2025
Shmyhal: Ukraine determined to win peace that to come after end of war

Shmyhal: Ukraine determined to win peace that to come after end of war

18:20 06.05.2025
Nearly 100,000 families use eRecovery program in two years – Shmyhal

Nearly 100,000 families use eRecovery program in two years – Shmyhal

17:46 06.05.2025
Govt allocates over UAH 26 mln for purchase of modern medical vehicles - Shmyhal

Govt allocates over UAH 26 mln for purchase of modern medical vehicles - Shmyhal

13:00 06.05.2025
Ukrainian PM announces plans to apply for OECD membership in early 2026

Ukrainian PM announces plans to apply for OECD membership in early 2026

18:34 02.05.2025
Govt approves agreement with Japan to receive about $3 bln secured by revenues from frozen Russian assets – Shmyhal

Govt approves agreement with Japan to receive about $3 bln secured by revenues from frozen Russian assets – Shmyhal

18:04 02.05.2025
Shmyhal: Necessary to sign technical agreements providing specific tools for partnership with USA

Shmyhal: Necessary to sign technical agreements providing specific tools for partnership with USA

15:40 02.05.2025
Shmyhal: No formal defense guarantees in minerals deal with US

Shmyhal: No formal defense guarantees in minerals deal with US

17:18 30.04.2025
Govt to consult with heads of factions, Rada leadership on May 1 on ratification of minerals deal with USA – Shmyhal

Govt to consult with heads of factions, Rada leadership on May 1 on ratification of minerals deal with USA – Shmyhal

16:37 30.04.2025
Minerals deal with USA may be signed within next 24 hours – Shmyhal

Minerals deal with USA may be signed within next 24 hours – Shmyhal

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Parliament ratifies U.S.-Ukraine agreement to establish Reconstruction Investment Fund

Putin's ‘ceremonial truce’ turns out to be farce, Ukraine responding appropriately to shelling, providing info to partners – Sybiha

Russia loses over 700,000 soldiers, still fails to achieve any strategic goal in Ukraine – Admiral Bauer

Enemy drops air bomb on high-rise building in Kostiantynivka: at least 12 civilians injured

Ukrainians fight for peace and understand that Russia must change, or world will have to – Zelenskyy

LATEST

President awards SBU chief Maliuk title Hero of Ukraine

Poroshenko reminds of US security guarantees, its support before voting on fossil fuels deal

Belgian Defense Minister: We will increase aid to Ukraine, in particular military aid

European Parliament adopts resolution on return of Ukrainian children

Ukrainian Parliament ratifies U.S.-Ukraine agreement to establish Reconstruction Investment Fund

MFA of Ukraine: Putin's May 9 parade to not glorify past victory over Nazi Germany, but modern fascist Russia

Putin's ‘ceremonial truce’ turns out to be farce, Ukraine responding appropriately to shelling, providing info to partners – Sybiha

Before ratification of minerals deal with US, European Solidarity submits special statement to the parliament – Gerashchenko

Peace with Russia impossible through diplomacy alone – Yatsenyuk

Chairman of EU Military Committee: We to continue to help Ukraine meet its urgent military, defence needs

AD
AD